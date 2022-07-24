BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office determined a 21-year-old woman’s death — her body found days after a building had burned — was an accident.

Rosa Alejandra Silva’s body was found in a burned building on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard near Potomac Avenue on May 6. A few days earlier, that building burned and damaged in an early morning fire. Emergency responders said the building was vacant at the time but later found Silva’s body.

The coroner determined Silva died of smoke inhalation and burns in conjunction with methamphetamine intoxication, a release said Saturday. Her death was determined to be an accident.