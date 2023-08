The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified Wilma Bagley as the woman who died in a mobile home fire on Christmas Eve of 2022, according to the coroner.

Officials said Bagley, 77, of Bakersfield was found deceased in a residential fire in the 6000 block of East Brundage Lane.

The Coroner’s Office said the official cause of Bagley’s death was acute thermal burns suffered during the blaze, and the manner has been ruled accidental.