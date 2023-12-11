BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified and released the cause of death for a Bakersfield man who was found on fire on North Chester Avenue Nov. 17.

Officials said Rynaldo Jamaru Williams, 21, of Bakersfield was found with his clothes on fire on North Chester Avenue near China Grade Loop at 7:49 p.m. Bystanders at the scene used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

Williams was transported to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Burn Unit where he later died due to his injuries, the office said.

His cause of death was thermal burns and the manner of death has been ruled an accident.