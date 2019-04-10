Coroner: Man found dead off Edison Highway in February was shot multiple times

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Bakersfield man found dead Valentine's Day off Edison Highway died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death is a homicide, according to coroner's officials.

The body of 27-year-old Michael Lewis Rojas was found at 7:10 a.m. east of Morning Drive, according to the coroner's office.

Anyone with information regarding Rojas' death is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 868-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.