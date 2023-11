BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was killed in a crash in southwest Bakersfield on Oct. 25.

According to officials, Rachel Ann Marquez, 58, of Bakersfield was the driver of a vehicle that collided with with another vehicle on Wilson Road.

Marquez was reported dead at the scene.

The crash was reported around 5:13 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.