BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified Simon Fraire Lamas as the driver who died after a head-on crash on Highway 119 May 31.

The coroner’s office said Lamas, 56, of Bakersfield was the driver of the 2005 GMC Sierra that was struck head-on by another pickup on Highway 119, just west of Coles Levee Road.

Lamas suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The drivers of the other two trucks involved in the crash were transported to Kern Medical with major injuries.