BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was killed after she crashed into the back of a John Deere Tractor on Rowlee Road on Monday.

Coroner officials say Clarissa Nicole Mora, 21, of Bakersfield collided with a backhoe on Rowlee Road near Burbank Street in Buttonwillow.

The crash was reported around 6:58 a.m. and Mora was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway patrol officials say for reasons unknown, Mora failed to slow down for the tractor and was unable to avoid a collision.

The front of the Nissan she was driving collided with the backhoe bucket of the John Deere.

The driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital. CHP officers said drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Buttonwillow CHP at 661-764-5580.