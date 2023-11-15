BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bike in Wasco on Sunday.

Coroner officials say Gloria Soto, 41, of Wasco, was struck by a vehicle on Palm Avenue near Poso Drive Sunday night.

Soto was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies identified the suspect vehicle and arrested Gabriela Garza, 21, of Wasco, in connection to the hit-and-run as well as other vehicle code offenses.

Anyone with additional information on this crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-311. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call the Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.