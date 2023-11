BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a San Bernardino woman who went missing in the Kern River near Sandy Flats and was found near Delonegha Hot Springs.

Coroner officials say Jessica Mendoza, 32, of San Bernadino went missing in the Kern River near Sandy Flats on Sept. 22 and she was found on Sept. 30 near the Delonegha Hot Springs.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.