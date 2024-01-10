BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a body that was found in July near Truxtun Avenue.

The coroner identified Sasha Nicole Efcavitch, 45, of Bakersfield as the woman who was found in the canal on July 17 in the 3400 Block Truxtun Avenue.

Efcavitch’s cause of death is “probably drowning with a contributing factor of acute methamphetamine toxicity,” according to coroner officials.

The manner of death is undetermined.

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating this incident.