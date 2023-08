BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man from Van Nuys, Calif. who went missing in the Kern River at the Lake Ming Campground in early August.

Coroner officials say Carlos Roberto Velazquez Castanon, 31, went missing in the Kern River at the campground on Aug. 5 and was found on Aug. 9.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.