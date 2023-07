BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man from Reseda who went missing in the Kern River near Lake Ming Campground and was found four days later near Yokuts Park.

Andy Nguyen, 22, went missing in the Kern River near Lake Ming Campground on July 10 and his body was found about 15 miles away on July 14 just west of Yokuts Park.

The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident.