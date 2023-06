The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a motorcyclist who was struck on Petro Road and died days later at Kern Medical.

Jeffrey Glenn Patterson, 62, of Bakersfield was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Petro Road and Airport Drive on May 28, according to coroner officials.

Patterson was transported to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries on June 1.