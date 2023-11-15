BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a crash involving a Sheriff’s deputy on Highway 178 at Mile Marker 57 in Weldon on Oct. 7.

The Coroner identified Louis Alexander Lorillo, 64, of Inyokern as the motorcyclist who was struck by a vehicle near Kelso Valley Road at 11:42 a.m., causing his motorcycle to split in half following the crash. His official cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was accidental.

CHP said one party was unresponsive following the crash and had two tourniquets — one on a leg and one on an arm. The second party was conscious and possibly sustained minor injuries, according to the patrol.

KCSO stated on Sunday Oct. 8 that a deputy was involved in the same fatal multi-vehicle crash while traveling eastbound on State Route 178. The deputy did not sustain any injuries.

The Sheriff’s office said CHP is investigating the crash.