BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a motorcyclist who died after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 5 north of Fort Tejon Road Sunday.

According to coroner officials, Cody Kail Ferguson, 33, of Fontana was driving a motorcycle that collided with a truck on Interstate 5.

Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says officers were dispatched to southbound I-5 for reports of a pickup truck blocking the number two lane, north of Fort Tejon Road. While officials were en route, two motorcyclists on separate motorcycles, traveling southbound on I-5, crashed into the rear of the stopped pickup truck and were ejected.

The other motorcyclist was taken to Kern Medical.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Ferguson’s death.