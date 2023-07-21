BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who went missing in the Kern River July 7, according to the office.

Officials said Jevon Ta Sean Rubio, 21, of Long Beach as the man who was reported missing near the Rivernook Campground in Kernville.

KCSO recovered Rubio’s body from the river on July 20.

Kern County Search and Rescue teams were called to Riverside Park for an initial report of three juveniles who got swept away by the river at around 1 p.m. The sheriff’s office described the two people who were rescued from the river as females. Their ages were not provided.

An autopsy is pending.