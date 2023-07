BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a canal on South H Street in June.

Scott Lee Steinbeck, 62, of Bakersfield was found in a canal on H Street south of Panama Lane on June 29 around 6:18 p.m., according to coroner officials.

The time of the incident is unknown.

The cause of Steinbeck’s death was determined as drowning and the manner was accident, according to the coroner’s office.