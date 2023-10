BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after colliding into construction equipment along Highway 99 last week in Bakersfield.

Coroner officials said Efrain Ruezga, 24, of Lamont was the driver of a vehicle that lost control and struck an unoccupied forklift on the southbound lanes of Highway 99 on Oct. 4.

Ruezga was taken to Kern Medical where he later died.