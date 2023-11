BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed after crashing into a house in east Bakersfield.

Coroner officials say Felix Nestor Alonso, 38, of Bakersfield, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a house on Shalimar Drive near Mesa Drive on Friday, Nov. 3 around 10:45 p.m.

Alonso died at the scene shortly after, according to coroner officials.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.