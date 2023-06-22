BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of a vehicle that crashed with another and landed in a canal in south Bakersfield Tuesday.

The office said Joel Rigoberto Morales, 18, of Bakersfield died Tuesday after he collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Berkshire Road and South H Street. After the collision, Morales’ vehicle came to a rest in a canal trapping him inside.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The coroner will release his cause of death at a later time.