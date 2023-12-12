BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was struck and killed in a train crash in November.

The office says 58-year-old Roy Cork of Bakersfield was a pedestrian who was struck by a train in east Bakersfield on Frontage Road at Mile Post 309.7 on Nov. 22 at 10:30 p.m. Cork was pronounced dead on scene.

After completing a postmortem examination, the coroner said the cause of death was determined to be blunt injuries. The manner of death was accidental.

The Union Pacific Railroad Police Department is the lead investigating agency on this crash.