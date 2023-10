BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a Bakersfield man who was struck and killed by a train in east Bakersfield on Sunday.

According to the coroner’s office, Cesar Vega, 69, of Bakersfield was struck by a train near Canal Street and Trust Avenue. Vega was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was reported just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The BNSF Police Department is investigating this incident, according to the coroner’s office.