BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was struck by a vehicle after being involved in a crash on Highway 99 on Christmas Day.

Coroner officials say Jorge Humberto Loera, 42, of McFarland, was struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 just south of Lerdo Highway at about 8:54 p.m.

Loera was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Loera left his Hyundai after a crash involving another vehicle and ran west across Highway 99 into the path of an Acura traveling south.

The Acura hit Loera at 70 mph in the fast lane, officers said.