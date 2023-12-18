BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was involved in a motorcycle crash on Harris Road on Dec. 14.

Coroner officials say Jordan Nicholas Cole, 32, of Bakersfield was the driver of a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Hockett Peak Way and Harris Road.

Police say Cole was traveling eastbound on Harris Road and crashed into a vehicle making a left turn onto Hockett Peak Way.

Cole was found on the road at the intersection with major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the turning vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said. Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision, according to police.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.