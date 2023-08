BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a home fire back on April 6, the office said.

The coroner identified Markos Anthony Prieto, 30, of Bakersfield as the man who died in a residential fire in the 2800 block of California Avenue. Officials said Prieto was found deceased inside the home.

Prieto suffered smoke inhalation and thermal burns during the blaze. His manner of death has been ruled an accident.