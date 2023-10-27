BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Highway 43 on Wednesday.

Coroner officials say Jordan Daniel Little, 42, of Bakersfield, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck on Highway 43 near Panama Lane.

Officers say Little was driving a Kia Sol southbound on Highway 43 and a semi-truck was headed northbound on the highway at about 57 mph.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the Kia Sol, who was not wearing a seatbelt, veered into the northbound lane directly in front of the semi-truck. The left front of the Kia Sol and the right front of the semi-truck crashed.

The Kia Sol spun out and overturned on its side.

Little was pronounced dead at the scene.