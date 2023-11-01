BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed by a fire in Delano while living in a boat in August.

Coroner officials say Ahmid Jahmal Rhodes, 49, of Delano was found dead after a boat caught fire in the 1600 block of West Cecil Avenue on Aug. 27.

Rhodes was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of his death was inhalation of products of combustion and the manner of his death was an accident, according to coroner officials.

The Kern County Fire Department and Delano Police Department were investigating are incident.