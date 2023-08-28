BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified Gilverto Moreno Castro as the man who died after his vehicle collided with a Kern High School District bus Thursday.

Castro, 48, of Lamont was the driver of the vehicle that collided with the KHSD bus on Mount Vernon Avenue, just south of East Belle Terrace in south east Bakersfield, according to the coroner.

Castro succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, CHP said.

In total, there were 38 students on board the school bus. The driver of the school bus and two passengers were transported to Kern Medical Hospital for minor to moderate injuries, CHP said in a statement.