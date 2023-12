BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a Huntington Park man who was involved in a crash on Dec. 8 on Interstate 5 near Hageman Road and died days later.

Coroner officials say Eduardo Rene Banda, 21, of Huntington Park was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed.

Banda was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead on Dec. 12, according to coroner officials.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.