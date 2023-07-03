BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a semi-truck driver who died after colliding with another semi-truck on Friday evening.

Felix Allen Martin, 56, of Bakersfield was the driver of a semi-truck that collided with another semi-truck on Highway 58 near North Edwards Friday around 6 p.m., according to coroner officials.

Officials say Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

California Highway Patrol officials say the crash involved six vehicles and backed up traffic for several miles Friday evening.