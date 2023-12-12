BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Union Avenue Oct. 5, according to the office.

Officials identified Anthony Jon Delarosa, 34, of Bakersfield as the man who was behind the wheel of a blue pick up truck that was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and collided with a dump truck at the intersection of East California and Union Avenues.

The impact of the crash caused the dump truck to overturn and collide with two other vehicles, according to BPD.

Delarosa died at the scene from his injuries. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was an accident.