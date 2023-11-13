BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was involved in a motorcycle crash in the Oildale area and pronounced dead days later.

Coroner officials say Theron Evan Meek, 60, of Bakersfield, was involved in a motorcycle crash on Roberts Lane near Plymouth Avenue on Oct. 27.

Officials say Meek was the driver of a motorcycle that crashed into a center median.

Meek was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead on Nov. 6.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.