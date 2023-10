BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a Las Vegas man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Highway 58 near Cache Creek on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Coroner officials identified the man as Andrew Risso, 68, of Las Vegas. Risso was the driver of a motorcycle that veered off the roadway.

Risso was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The California Highway Patrol of Mojave is investigating this incident.