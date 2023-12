BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a Las Vegas man killed in a crash on Highway 14 in Inyokern.

Coroner officials say Darren Keith Westby, 29, of Las Vegas was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle on Highway 14 in Inyokern.

Westby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.