BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified a Lamont man who was killed after a semi-truck collided with a vehicle causing it to catch on fire near Arvin on Nov. 13 with the decedent’s family creating a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

Officials identified Jose Luis Martinez, 18, as the driver of the vehicle that collided with a big rig at the intersection of Wheeler Ridge and Herring Roads just after 3 p.m. His official cause of death will be released at a later time.

The family of Martinez has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. He was a hard-working, determined and passionate person that never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those in need, according to the page.

The crash happened after the driver of the Freightliner turned the big rig to the right and slowed down to avoid a Ford truck, but the Ford crashed into the front of the big rig. The impact of the crash caused the Ford to spin out of control and crash into the left side of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet went off the roadway and came to a stop on the dirt shoulder.

The Ford truck became fully engulfed and came to a stop in the roadway. After the crash, the semi-truck stopped on the southbound lane of Wheeler Ridge Road, blocking traffic.