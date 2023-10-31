BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a Los Angeles woman who was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 99 and Olive Drive Sunday.

Coroner officials say, Celia Jimenez, 53, was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon.

Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

California Highway Patrol officials say the crash was reported around 2:30 p.m.

Officials said alcohol and or drugs were not factors in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Area, at 661-396-6600.