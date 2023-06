BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 10-year-old girl who was killed in a crash on McCutchen Road on May 12.

Kailey Saenz, 10, of Bakersfield was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with another at the intersection of Mountain Ridge Drive and McCutchen Road on May 12, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials say Saenz was pronounced dead at the scene.