BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 21-year-old man as a victim in a crash involving a semi-truck and motorcycle on Highway 99.

Coroner officials say Teren John Tarver, 21, of Bakersfield was the driver of a motorcycle that was struck by a semi-truck.

The crash was reported at 4:35 a.m. on Highway 99 near Ming Avenue on Dec. 20, according to officials.

The cause of his death was multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of his death was an accident.

Tarver’s family created a GoFundMe Page for his funeral services. A family friend told 17 News Tarver was raised by his grandmother and was the oldest of his siblings and grandmother’s grandchildren.

