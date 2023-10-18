BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on South Union Avenue in September.

Coroner officials identified the woman as Melissa Maria Hardiman, 29, of Bakersfield. Hardiman was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause of her death was multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and the manner was an accident.

The incident happened on Sept. 19 in the 2700 block of South Union Avenue around 6:10 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.