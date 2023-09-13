BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a Bakersfield woman who died in a crash on Highway 99 in McFarland on Sept. 10, according to the office.

Coroner identified Andrea Marie Fanning, 23, of Bakersfield as the driver of the 2014 Chevrolet that was struck by a truck on Highway 99, just south of Sherwood Avenue, in McFarland.

According to CHP, Fanning’s vehicle came to a full stop in the second traffic lane of Highway 99 with her vehicle lights turned off.

Shortly after, a 43-year-old woman driving a 2019 GMC around 65-70 miles per hour did not see the Chevrolet and rear-ended the vehicle. The impact caused both vehicles to veer off the roadway and onto the shoulder, officials said.