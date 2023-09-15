BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a Bakersfield man who was killed in a rollover crash in Caliente on Sept. 11.

The coroner identified Ernesto Palmas Murrillo, 68, of Bakersfield as the driver of a 2010 Kenworth flatbed tow truck that crashed on Caliente Bodfish Road, just 1.6 miles east of Caliente Creek Road.

Murrillo was driving at an unsafe speed and was unable to safely negotiate the roadway, causing him to lose control of the truck, California Highway Patrol said. It overturned and came to a rest on its roof, throwing a Mazda from the flatbed in the process, CHP said.