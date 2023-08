The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified an 82-year-old Caliente man who died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 24.

Coroner officials say Roy Earle Brown, 82, was the driver of a motorcycle that crashed off the roadway at Caliente Creek Road near Indian Creek Road.

Brown died of his injuries at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of his death.