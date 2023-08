BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people who were found dead on Byrd Avenue on Aug. 26.

Coroner officials say Guadalupe Morales, 51, and Concepcion Garcia Morales, 49, both of Bakersfield were found dead in the 6700 block of Byrd Avenue on Saturday.

According to sheriff officials, a homicide case was opened up due to the suspicious circumstances.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the two died.