BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified an 18-year-old man who was killed in a rollover crash after a pursuit involving the Bakersfield Police Department on Chester Avenue.

Coroner officials say Donavon Diaz, 18, of Shafter was ejected from the vehicle in the 100 block of Chester Avenue Friday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle for vehicle code violations in the area of Mt. Vernon Avenue and Gateway Avenue around 10:44 p.m. on Friday.

The vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit. Police say five passengers ranging from 16 to 18 years old suffered moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.