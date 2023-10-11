BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 16-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle while riding a pocket-bike in Delano on Sept. 30.

Coroner officials say Adam Amador Cuevas, 16, of Delano was struck by a vehicle on Cecil Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said the crash happened on westbound Cecil Avenue, east of Driver Road.

A 17-year-old boy driving a 2019 Ford vehicle westbound on Cecil Avenue approached the pocket bike from the rear. Official’s preliminary investigation revealed the Ford hit the pocket bike, ejecting the rider.

The driver continued to travel northwest and collided with a telephone pole, according to officials. CHP officers said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.