BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office on Monday identified the woman killed in last week’s house fire on 32nd Street as Rose Mary Meda, 58.

The bedridden Meda died in the blaze Thursday with her 10-year-old grandson. Relatives speculate the boy ran to a different part of the house to get Meda’s wheelchair, but the smoke was too thick by the time he returned to her.

Scan the attached QR code to donate to a GoFundMe to help pay funeral expenses.