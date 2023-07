The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who died after falling from an ATV vehicle in Sand Canyon Sunday July 9, according to KCSO.

Officials identified Naidelyne Jomaira Arana, 25, of Inyokern as the woman who was in a single off-roading vehicle accident and sustained fatal injuries, deputies said.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine Arana’s cause of death.