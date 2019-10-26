Coroner identifies woman killed in Highway 178 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a 27-year-old woman who died in a collision Thursday evening along Highway 178.

The coroner’s office identified the passenger in a vehicle that collided with a tractor trailer as Kylee Jordyn Moss of Bakersfield.

The collision happened at around 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 24 along Highway 178 at Rancheria Road.

Bakersfield police said Moss was a passenger in a green SUV that collided with the tractor trailer making a turn onto Highway 178 from Rancheria Road. Moss was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.