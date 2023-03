BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a crash on Merle Haggard Drive and Highway 65 March 1.

Maria Guadalupe Arce, 73, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed with another vehicle, according to the coroner’s office.

She was pronounced dead at Kern Medical, officials said.