BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon.

Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office.

Officials said Cassingham was pronounced dead at the scene.